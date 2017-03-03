22 Years After They Got Married, This Couple With Down Syndrome Prove Their Love Knows No Limits

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 1990 Maryanne Newman was a young woman residing in Essex, England. She was living with Down syndrome, a genetic condition that typically affects growth and intellectual development.

She attended Southend’s Maybrook day centre, a training facility near her home specially designed for people with disabilities. It was here in that Newman met someone very special indeed. His name was Tommy Pilling.

The two clearly hit it off immediately. “The day Maryanne met Tommy, she came home with the biggest smile on her face,” Maryanne’s sister Lindi, told the Daily Mail newspaper in February 2017. “She couldn’t stop talking about him and asked if he could come for dinner.”

