After A Young Girl Was Abused By Her Own Family, This Gang Of Burly Bikers Turned Up On Her Doorstep

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not the image you might associate with feeling safe: a gang of bikers, roaring along the road on their motorcycles. Long hair blowing in the wind, their arms heavily inked. And so curtains twitch in this suburban neighborhood as the leather-clad gang rolls down past their homes. But then the gang stops. And a girl, aged only 11, looks on nervously as the men – and women – approach her. She knows they are here for her.

One biker acts as a roadblock, arms folded and standing next to his motorcycle at the bottom of the street. You shall not pass. The other gang members pull up outside the girl’s house. And these 14 black and chrome stallions stand glinting in the Arizona sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

One by one they approach the young girl. First is a 55-year-old man with long hair and handlebar mustache – he’s the leader. He reaches for the girl, his skin weathered by the elements of the open road, and speaks. “Hi, I’m Pipes.” Scared, she replies, “Nice to meet you,” as her tiny hand is enveloped in his.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT