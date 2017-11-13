Her Fighter Pilot Husband Went Missing During WWII – But 60 Years On She Learnt The Phenomenal Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

The carnage and chaos of World War II meant that all too many people lost their loved ones. Perhaps the most unfortunate were those who didn’t even know if their relatives were alive or dead. But, incredibly, one woman had to wait all of six decades to find out exactly what had happened to her long-lost husband.

Peggy Seale happened on the man who was to become her husband, Lieutenant Billie D. Harris, in rather a strange way. “We actually met through the mail,” Peggy remembered in an interview with the 354th Fighter Group website. Peggy worked as an electrical mechanic at Altus Air Force Base, not far from her hometown of Vernon, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of her colleagues was Billie Harris’ father, and more than once he made mention of his son. At the time, Billie was doing his pilot training at Brooks Air Field in San Antonio, Texas. Peggy and Billie started writing to each other and after a few months they met up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT