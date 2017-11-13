The carnage and chaos of World War II meant that all too many people lost their loved ones. Perhaps the most unfortunate were those who didn’t even know if their relatives were alive or dead. But, incredibly, one woman had to wait all of six decades to find out exactly what had happened to her long-lost husband.
Peggy Seale happened on the man who was to become her husband, Lieutenant Billie D. Harris, in rather a strange way. “We actually met through the mail,” Peggy remembered in an interview with the 354th Fighter Group website. Peggy worked as an electrical mechanic at Altus Air Force Base, not far from her hometown of Vernon, Texas.
One of her colleagues was Billie Harris’ father, and more than once he made mention of his son. At the time, Billie was doing his pilot training at Brooks Air Field in San Antonio, Texas. Peggy and Billie started writing to each other and after a few months they met up.
-
A Tourist Found This Dog With A Broken Back. Then She Followed Him Out To An Abandoned Barn
-
After This Surrogate Mom Gave Birth To Twins, She Learned One Of The Babies Was Biologically Hers
-
In 1985 A TWA Flight Had Just Taken Off From Athens When Two Men Started Acting Suspiciously
-
Aaron Carter’s Startling Before-And-After Selfies Prove Just How Much Of A Difference Rehab Makes
-
In The Wake Of Hurricane Irma, A Florida Cyclist Spotted A Shape In The Grass
-
Her Fighter Pilot Husband Went Missing During WWII – But 60 Years On She Learnt The Phenomenal Truth
-
When A Couple Watched Their CCTV Footage, They Saw A Thief Being Served A Slice Of Instant Karma
-
When This Guy Found A Huge Lizard In The Kitchen, The Creature Was Bizarrely Clutching An Oven Glove
-
This Pawn Shop Owner Saw A Man Following A Woman Outside. Then He Realized He Wasn’t Her Husband
-
During WWII This Was The Largest Naval Base On Earth – And Its Location Was Kept Top Secret
-
19 Photos That Prove The Past Was A Totally Terrifying Time To Be Alive
-
Jennifer Lawrence Has Opened Up About A Harrowing Incident That Took Place Early On In Her Career