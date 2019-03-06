The Bizarre Uninhabited Island That’s Covered By Its Very Own Mini Cloud

ADVERTISEMENT

Lítla Dímun is a tiny uninhabited island that lies in the middle of the ocean. The only residents on the minuscule land mass are sheep and seabirds. However, it is also home to a rare natural phenomena that allows the island to have its very own cloud, which sits above it like a wispy hat.

The Faroe Islands are an archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean. They consist of 18 large islands and hundreds of islets which sit north of the British Isles and lie around mid-way between Iceland and Norway. The Faroe Islands’ nearest neighbors are 160 miles away, in the Scottish Outer Hebrides.

Given the Faroe Islands unique geographical location, they have a rich historical background. Archaeologists believe people have lived there since around 300 A.D. And over the centuries they may have attracted Scottish, Irish and Scandinavian settlers, before Vikings arrived on the islands in the eighth century.

