This French Town Perches Precariously On The Edge Of A 300-Foot-Deep Canyon

Bozouls is a small town situated in the south of France. Like many villages of its kind, it boasts cobbled streets, a rich history and a thriving gastronomic scene. However, its vertigo-inducing geography sets Bozouls apart from other similar hamlets. And it’s safe to say that the location takes the meaning of “living on the edge” to a whole new level.

Bozouls is situated in the Aveyron region in southern France, which is the largest of five districts in the Midi-Pyrenees. Spanning 28,000 square miles, the area is larger than Denmark or Holland and contains more than 2.5 million inhabitants. However, the town of Bozouls itself is much smaller in size.

As of 2008 Bozouls was home to just over 2,700 people. However, the hamlet is close to larger settlements. For instance, Bozouls is just 30 minutes away from the small city of Rodez and two hours from Toulouse. Meanwhile, the French capital, Paris, is six and a half hours north of the town.

