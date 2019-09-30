If you were to find yourself walking through the Chinese city of Kangbashi Ordos, something might quickly become apparent. In spite of the grandeur and careful design of your surroundings, things would likely feel a little off. That’s because the place would be quiet. Far too quiet, in fact.
A Chinese Government Scheme Created An Entire New City – But Today Its Streets Are Left Eerily Empty
Kangbashi Ordos is situated within China’s province of Inner Mongolia, which is found to the north of the country. The wider Ordos area to which Kangbashi belongs has a varied history stretching back millennia, but Kangbashi itself didn’t garner global attention until 2009. That was the year that media outlets around the world first started to describe the place as a “ghost town.”