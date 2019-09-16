The ancient city of Hasankeyf is surely one of the world’s wonders. With the settlement dating back some 12,000 years, evidence of its long history can be found everywhere you look. Featuring 15th-century mosques and fourth-century Roman relics, the city is an archaeologist’s dream. But if the Turkish government has its way, this incredible place won’t have the chance to get any older.
This 11,000-Year-Old City Is Steeped In History, But Turkish Authorities Want It Destroyed
Located in the superbly named Batman area of Turkey, Hasankeyf sits on the banks of the Tigris River. The picturesque spot features nearly 200 different hamlets, with altogether around 2,500 residents calling the place home. Given that the town has been around for a long time, it’s no surprise that some families have resided there for 300 years. Nor is there any lack of evidence of centuries’ worth of human activity.