This 11,000-Year-Old City Is Steeped In History, But Turkish Authorities Want It Destroyed

Located in the superbly named Batman area of Turkey, Hasankeyf sits on the banks of the Tigris River. The picturesque spot features nearly 200 different hamlets, with altogether around 2,500 residents calling the place home. Given that the town has been around for a long time, it’s no surprise that some families have resided there for 300 years. Nor is there any lack of evidence of centuries’ worth of human activity.