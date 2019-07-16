This Desert Wasteland In Iran Is Filled With Hundreds Of Eerie Ghost Towers

ADVERTISEMENT

Just 30 miles east of the Iranian capital Tehran lies the city of Pardis. Its name is Persian for “paradise,” but in reality the desert wasteland is anything but. In fact, with dozens of ghostly towers dotting the desolate desert landscape, the abandoned town is nothing short of a surreal dream – or should that be nightmare?

There’s no way of escaping the fact that Tehran is a massive city. The Iranian capital is home to almost nine million people, and the sprawling Greater Tehran region boasts 15 million inhabitants. With these figures in mind, Tehran not only has the largest population in Iran, but also in all of Western Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

And like the rest of Iran, Tehran has gone through many transformations over the centuries. It has been a prominent city since Classical times, in fact, and has withstood subsequent assaults by Mongol, Turkic and Arab forces. Furthermore, Tehran was also temporarily detached from the rest of Iran as a result of the country’s wars with Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT