Divers Researching Marine Life Accidentally Discovered An Amazing New Blue Hole

It’s February 2019, and a team of researchers are busy studying Darvel Bay off the island of Borneo in Malaysia. But as they explore the sparkling blue waters of the South China Sea, they discover that something incredible has been hiding beneath the waves. In fact, it’s a unique anomaly unlike anything that has been seen before.

Today, experts have catalogued a number of blue holes scattered throughout the oceans of our world – mysterious dark voids that stand in stark contrast to the lighter shallows around them. They are deep caverns that formed thousands of years ago, only to be swallowed by rising tides. But for modern explorers, they hold an almost mystical appeal that’s hard to beat.

Popular with everyone from boat trippers to scuba divers, blue holes provide an incredible opportunity to gaze into the wonders of the deep. And from the 400-foot chasm that penetrates Lighthouse Reef in Belize to the record-breaking sinkhole located off the coast of the Paracel Islands, they form some of the most impressive spectacles on planet Earth.

