Epic Drone Footage Has Captured What Appears To Be An Underwater Waterfall Off This Tropical Island

Now and again, the natural world simply takes our breath away – when witnessing a spectacle as epic as the Northern Lights, for example, or even just a particularly beautiful sunset. In one corner of the planet, however, there’s a phenomenon that seems beyond belief. And when YouTuber ReubenMRU flew a drone out over a tropical ocean to capture that wonder, the resulting video revealed a stunning sight.

You see, the clip appears to capture shifting movements under the surface that, on closer inspection, almost defy logic. Astonishingly, the blue waters look to be continuously dropping, creating what can only be described as a waterfall below sea level. And it seems that the man who captured the footage has been wanting to witness this curious marvel for a while.

“The day after my birthday this year, I saw one of my dreams come true,” Reuben wrote in the description to his video, which was posted to YouTube in June 2018. “I went on a boat trip to the southwest coast of Mauritius and captured the now-famous underwater waterfall.” All in all, then, it may have been an unforgettable experience.

