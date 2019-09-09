It’s been a mystery looming over Plymouth for years: are there tunnels under Drake’s Island? The zig-zagging passageways connect neglected military buildings, many of them overgrown with weeds and ivy. Walking through the complex is a creepy experience, too, considering just how dark and empty each room has become.
This English Island Is Riddled With Subterranean Tunnels That Hide Dark Secrets
Indeed, Drake’s Island has a rich history for such a small piece of land. It measures just a little under 7 acres, but for many years it was an important part of the city’s defenses. The landmass sits at the north end of Plymouth Sound, so it’s ideally situated for preventing England’s enemies from entering the country by water.