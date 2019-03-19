Here’s How This Enormous Hole In Russia Became The Centre Of Some Mysterious Conspiracies

ADVERTISEMENT

The diamond mine known as Mir is located in the remote Russian town of Mirny in Siberia. With a depth of 1,722 feet, it is one of the largest made-made cavities on Earth. However, since its creation in 1957, the gaping crater in the Earth’s crust has been at the center of some bizarre conspiracy theories.

Our planet is full of all kinds of curiosities and among them are some massive holes. Whether dug by humans, or occurring naturally as sinkholes, there’s something fascinating about large chasms which provide us with a window into a subterranean world. And what’s more, many of them are beautiful to look at.

Take, for example, the Great Blue Hole off Belize’s coast. Among the biggest marine caverns on the planet, the UNESCO World Heritage site sits in the country’s Barrier Reef Reserve, making it a popular spot for diving. When viewed from above the water, however, the large cobalt chasm is an impressive sight to behold.

