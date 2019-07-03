Inside The Abandoned Remains Of Italy’s Most Haunted Villa

ADVERTISEMENT

In the woods near Lake Como, a playground for the rich in northern Italy, a once-lavish villa crumbles into ruin. Some call it the Red House thanks to its now crumbling paint job and others the House of Witches. But it is best known as the Ghost Mansion.

And on a dark night, you can imagine phantoms flitting through the broken-down manse. Once the summer home of a count – who gave it its official name: the Villa De Vecchi – now it houses only ghosts. Locals say that if you listen closely you can still hear them tinkle on the old piano.

Apparently, the ghosts are said to be restless spirits provoked by tragedy. For the Villa De Vecchi has a history of rumor, about murder, suicide and even satanic rituals and orgies. Altogether, these combine to leave this ruined mansion, left to the elements since the 1960s, as perhaps Italy’s most haunted house.

