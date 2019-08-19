Inside The Eerie Secret Bunker Where Hitler Spent 800 Days In Hiding

ADVERTISEMENT

In a quiet corner of northeast Poland, dense forest hides an important, historic site. Here, world-changing decisions were coordinated, and an assassin once failed to end a conflict. Welcome to the Wolfsschanze, better known as the Wolf’s Lair, a once-secret headquarters that previously housed a dictator.

The complex is where German dictator Adolf Hitler and his aides once directed German forces during World War II. And while these days little of the original complex remains, what is left is a stark reminder of the terrible conflict and its chief architects. Not that you’d know that from looking at it, because in 21st century Poland, the Wolf’s Lair has fallen foul of mother nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trees, plants and shrubbery surround this important historical complex, cloaking the relics of the conflict in velvety green, giving the place a sense of bucolic perfection, miles from anywhere. And believe it or not, those exact qualities were what made it the perfect location for a secret wartime headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT