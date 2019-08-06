The Idyllic Greek Island Where Jackie Kennedy Got Married Is Now Mysteriously Guarded By Armed Men

ADVERTISEMENT

Skorpios was known across the world as the idyllic private island belonging to Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle “Ari” Onassis. The retreat even hosted the billionaire’s 1968 marriage to Jackie Kennedy, former First Lady. But it is no longer in the public eye thanks to the introduction of strict security measures.

Situated on the Ionian Sea, Skorpios is one of the Greek Islands. It lies to the west of the mainland and east of Lefkada island. The private retreat is unusual in its shape, but roughly covers an area of 3,280 by 4,921 feet. Today, it boasts sandy beaches and thick forests. This, however, wasn’t always the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s because Skorpios was largely barren when Ari purchased it as a private retreat back in 1962. The Greek shipping tycoon bought the land for 3.5 million drachmas, which is the equivalent of around $12,000 in today’s money. And he soon set about transforming the arid island into an inviting idyll.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT