The Maldives May Look Like A Tropical Paradise, But There’s One Island That No One Should Visit

Hundreds of miles off the coast of Sri Lanka, an archipelago of beautiful islands draws tourists from around the world. But while the white sand beaches and sparkling blue waters of the Maldives might seem like paradise to some, there is a darker side to this popular honeymoon destination. In fact, there’s one place in particular that won’t be appearing in any brochures.

Located just a few miles from the region’s bustling capital at Malé, the island of Thilafushi started life as a sleepy lagoon in the Indian Ocean. But like its idyllic neighbors, it has been transformed beyond all recognition as more and more visitors have flocked to the Maldives. Now, however, it has become something else entirely – a terrifying reminder of where progress can ultimately lead.

Nevertheless, the high risers of Malé and the five-star resorts of its surrounding islands still attract tourists in their droves. But the shores of Thilafushi will not be welcoming sun-seekers any time soon. Instead, a vast ecological time bomb festers on the island, slowly seeping its poison into the surrounding ocean. But how did such a beautiful place take such a dark and brutal turn?

