Every Year When Monsoon Season Arrives In India, This Church Undergoes A Haunting Transformation

In southwest India, on the coastline of the Arabian Sea, there’s a state that’s home to a breathtaking building. Every year, the country’s monsoon season causes Karnataka’s Shettihalli Rosary Church to undergo an incredible, haunting transformation. And as you’ll see, there’s little wonder that it’s become such a must-visit destination for travelers throughout the region. In fact, you might just start planning a trip there yourself.
The church is positioned just over a mile from Shettihalli, which is located in the district of Hassan. The wider state of Karnataka was formed in 1956 through the States Reorganization Act, although at the time it was known as the State of Mysore. Its capital city is Bangalore, with a population of over 10 million people.