When Engineers Drained The Niagara Falls In 1969, They Made A Stomach-Churning Discovery

It’s June 1969 and a team of engineers has succeeded in a Herculean task. Against the odds, they have stemmed the flow of Niagara Falls – silencing one of the most famous waterfalls on planet Earth. But as the water dries up for the first time in thousands of years, a horrific secret is revealed on the rocks below.

Today, the mighty roar of Niagara Falls draws millions of tourists to the area every year. And for most, the churning waters are a constant reminder of just how powerful mother nature can be. But over five decades ago, the famous torrent became a mere trickle while engineers investigated what was happening behind the scenes.

On that occasion, man trumped nature in a staggering show of what engineering can achieve. And as the waterfall began to recede, tourists gathered to witness a spectacle that had never been seen before. But what was revealed when the waters of Niagara stopped falling? As it turned out, something sinister had been hiding beneath the spray.

