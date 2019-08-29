This Island Off Scotland’s Shores Looks Idyllic, But It’s Been Hiding A Sickening Secret Since WWII

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the coast of Scotland lies a lonely, desolate island. Eerily empty, completely devoid of trees and people, it’s a creepy sounding – and looking – location. But there’s an horrific explanation for that, and it’s the same reason that the place was off limits for nearly half a century. Welcome to the Island of Death.

Lying less than a mile from the coast of Scotland, Gruinard, to give the island its proper name, was actually populated for centuries. Measuring 1.2 miles long, and little more than half a mile wide, the first references in history to the oval-shaped isle date back to the 1500s. Local cleric Donald Munro’s diary is among the first written descriptions of the place. And it appears that he wasn’t a fan.

As “Dean of the Isles”, Munro visited lots of the Scottish islands, including the Hebrides, the group of islets to which Gruinard belongs. Heavily forested at the time, he wrote that the place was only “good for fostering thieves and rebels.” And, it seems, the locals agreed. By the late 1800s, just six people called the island home; by 1930, everyone had gone.

