The Small Town In Rural Italy That Hides A Dark Sacrificial Secret

ADVERTISEMENT

In a small Italian town just 40 miles north of Rome, a secret lurks within the wooded hills. Thousands of years ago, this area was home to the Etruscan civilization, a mysterious people who flourished long before the Romans conquered the region. And here, a sinister relic of their strange culture remains – a pyramid with a dark and bloody past.

Although just an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Italy’s bustling capital city, the town of Bomarzo could be from another world. Here, in the heart of Tuscany, settlements perch on the ridges of an extinct volcano. And all across the landscape, ancient woodlands cloak the hillsides in dark green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picturesque and bucolic, the scenery has drawn tourists to this region of Italy for many years. However, Bomarzo and the surrounding region is home to its fair share of weirdness, too. And as centuries of different civilizations have made their marks on the region, many have left strange legacies behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT