A Man Was Hiking In The Smoky Mountains When He Stumbled Across A Seriously Creepy Discovery

Explorer and photographer Jordan Liles surveys the creepy site, which is nestled deep within the woodland of the Smoky Mountains. Residents abandoned the town approximately two decades ago now, and its buildings have lain empty and forgotten ever since. And as Liles peers through broken windows and collapsed walls, only the sounds of nature break the eerie silence.

Liles shares his passion for the camera with his hero: legendary filmmaker and actor Sir Charlie Chaplin. And while Liles is also a director, he’s perhaps known best for his photography of abandoned places. But the cameraman has received considerable media attention for his documentation of one particular off-road – and downright spooky – exploration.

And when it comes to abandoned locations in the U.S., there’s a whole host out there waiting to be stumbled upon. After all, America’s a large country steeped in history. As times change, too, places evolve – or sometimes, it seems, they end up getting left behind altogether. But what would provoke individuals, neighborhoods or even entire towns to just pick up sticks?

