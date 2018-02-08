Police Say This Man Horrifically Murdered His Family. But 47 Years On He’s Still Not Been Found

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 3, 1970, two cliff rescue volunteers, George Cumming and Cecil Burgin, attempted to access an abandoned car. The vehicle was perched on a rocky ledge at Loch Ard Gorge near the village of Port Campbell in Victoria, Australia. Homicide squad detective Adrian Donehue watched and waited. The sea churned darkly beneath him.

After descending 52 feet down a sheer cliff face, Cumming and Burgin arrived at the vehicle, peered inside and saw a sheet covering something. “We lifted the tarpaulin and Cec Burgin said, ‘I can see some feet,’” Cumming told Australian newspaper the Herald Sun in 2008. “When the tarpaulin was moved, a bedspread was folded back and I saw four bodies wrapped in bed sheets.”

These were the remains of Therese Crawford, 35, her eight-year-old son James, and her two daughters, Kathryn, 13, and Karen, six. The death of a family is shocking under any circumstances, but it was not until Detective Donehue examined the bodies that the true brutality of how they met their fate became apparent…

