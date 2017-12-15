Researchers In Turkey Believe This Mountain Is The Final Resting Place Of Noah’s Ark

ADVERTISEMENT

For many people the story of Noah’s Ark is just that – a good story. But for others, the biblical tale of the Ark is one that can be taken literally. And what follows on from that belief is the possibility that the archaeological remains of Noah’s ship may one day be discovered. Now, some researchers claim to have done just that.

Before we explore the details of the incredible claims that the remains of Noah’s Ark have been discovered, let’s first remind ourselves about the great flood. The original story of Noah and his Ark is to be found in the Old Testament Book of Genesis, chapters six to nine. Genesis, of course, is where you’ll also find an account of the creation of Earth and the fall of Adam and Eve.

God is unhappy with the way that part of his creation, the human race, has not lived up to his expectations. As Genesis has it, “And it repented the Lord that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.” So God decides to act forcefully, “I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth; both man, and beast, and the creeping thing, and the fowls of the air…”

