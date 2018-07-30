This Rocket Train Was Once The Future Of Soviet Railroads, But Now The Relic Lies Rusting In Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Somewhere in the forgotten sidings of a remote railroad, an abandoned train is slowly rotting away. Once it might have heralded a bright new future for transportation in the Soviet Union. But now its blue livery is faded, its state-of-the-art technology left to gather rust. This is the story of the turbojet train, one of the strangest inventions to come out of the Cold War.

By the 1970s, the United States and the Soviet Union had been locked in the Cold War for more than 20 years. The previous decade, the Cuban Missile Crisis had brought the conflict to terrifying new heights, and even though nuclear war had been averted, the two superpowers were a long way from reaching any kind of truce.

But while political tensions flared, the two nations were also caught up in a battle of a different kind. In 1969 the Americans had a huge triumph in the so-called Space Race, beating the Soviets in becoming the first to land a man on the moon. But even though that round was over, the fight to be the most technologically superior continued.

