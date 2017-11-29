Scientists Have Deciphered An Ancient Scroll That Could Solve The Mystery Of The Pyramid Of Giza

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeologists have puzzled over the greatest mystery of the Great Pyramid at Giza for decades: how were the massive stone blocks used to construct this largest of the pyramids transported to the site? But now, a series of discoveries by a French archaeologist may have gone a long way to solving this conundrum.

The Great Pyramid is located at Giza, which is about a 20–minute drive from the centre of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Built by the pharaoh Khufu some 4,500 years ago, experts have argued for years about how the huge building blocks were brought to the area.

On completion, the pyramid was around 480 feet tall, although this has diminished somewhat after centuries of desert erosion. It was the tallest building anywhere in the world for some 3,800 years until about 1300, when the 520-feet-tall spire of Lincoln Cathedral was finished. However, that only lasted until a storm blew it down in 1549 – an interesting contrast with the Great Pyramid which still stands firm today.

