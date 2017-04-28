Scientists Found These Massive Tunnels – Then Realized They Were Dug By Giant Prehistoric Beasts

ADVERTISEMENT

In Brazil, just north of the border with Bolivia, you might stumble across some enormous caves. They’re big enough for a man to stand upright in, but they weren’t formed by any geological process. And scientists now think that they’ve discovered exactly what it was that carved these incredible holes into the ground.

In a Brazilian state called Rondonia deep in the Amazon, researchers found an enormous complex of strange caverns. In fact, it stretched more than 2,000 feet into the ground, with the roof standing 6 feet from the floor. And this discovery led to a heap of questions that scientists are only starting to get their heads around.

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t just the size of the caves that’s strange. In addition, their composition is nothing like other caverns discovered in the region. The floors are smooth and the tunnels are round. Scientists have inspected other caves in the area that were created by water, but they’re completely different. And then there are the marks on the walls.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT