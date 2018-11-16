Scientists Using Genetic Testing Revealed Which Of The World’s Civilizations Is Actually The Oldest

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout modern human history, we’ve looked to our past to try to discover our origins. This is clear from the fascination that ancient civilizations such as Egypt, Greece and Rome still invoke today. Now, genetic testing has finally revealed which civilization began humanity’s journey – and it’s not who you might think.

Some ancient cultures have more of a presence in our modern world than others, of course. Egypt’s mighty pyramids are impossible to ignore, for instance, while Greek ideas still underpin everything from art to math to science. Similarly, both democracy and empire as they have been practiced in the Western world owe a lot to Rome.

This doesn’t make them humanity’s oldest civilizations, however. Other early societies include the people of the Indus Valley, in what are now parts of India and Pakistan, rice-growers in China’s Yangtze River valley, and the agricultural innovators of South and Central America. All these civilizations date back thousands of years.

