19 Astonishing Secrets You Didn’t Know About The Ancient Mayans

The Mayan people of Central America created an amazingly advanced civilization with sophisticated knowledge of math, astronomy and medicine in addition to a highly developed system of religious rituals and cultural practices. For reasons still not clearly understood, Mayan civilization began to decline from around the ninth century, just over 1,000 years ago. But they left behind an amazing set of secrets. So here are 19 of them…

19. Cross-eyed was prized

Strange though it may seem, the Mayans prized crossed eyes – a condition often corrected by surgery or glasses in the modern era. In fact, the Mayans were so keen on the look that they tried to induce it by waving objects in front of the eyes of their babies. It’s said this was done to imitate the cross-eyed sun god, Kinich Ahau.

18. They had tattoos before hipsters

Modern-day hipsters may be covered in tattoos but they certainly didn’t invent them. The Mayans were very keen on body art, which they applied to various parts of the anatomy including the face and hands as well as the arms and legs. Both men and women had tattoos, although it’s said that men didn’t indulge in body art until after they were married.

