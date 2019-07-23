Divers Scouring The Pacific Discovered A Wreck Containing Billions Of Dollars’ Worth Of Treasure

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s November 2015, and a research team is awaiting the results of a very important survey. Indeed, as the images come back from a camera nearly 2,000 feet below the surface of the Caribbean sea, they know they’ve found something special. The “Holy Grail” of sunken treasure ships lies beneath them, just off the coast of Colombia. Welcome to the final resting place of the San Jose.

A few months earlier, in June 2015, the same team, including researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, first surveyed the area and came up empty-handed. Indeed, searching for centuries-old shipwrecks isn’t easy. Despite all their hi-tech equipment, on this occasion the ocean refused to give up its secrets.

Undeterred, the team scheduled a second survey, one that took place rather more successfully that November. They weren’t the first treasure hunters to go looking for this particular sunken wreck, though. Indeed, more than three decades earlier, another group, Sea Search Armada, believed it had the location of the San Jose, a Spanish galleon that sank in the 18th century. And with it went a cargo that was worth a fortune.

