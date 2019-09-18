During a Union naval blockade, the crew of the submarine H. L. Hunley fire a torpedo into an enemy ship. But even though the attack is successful, their celebration is short-lived. Yes, something is wrong, and in the waters off the coast of South Carolina, eight Confederate men’s days look numbered.
Experts Say They May Have Unraveled The Mystery Surrounding This Sunken Civil War Submarine
For on that night in February 1864, lookouts awaited the Hunley’s triumphant return. But slowly, they realized that it would never come, even if the vessel appeared to keep sending out a signal. And for the next 130 years, the resting place of this historic submarine remained a mystery. Then, in 1995, the wreck was finally located, and experts began the task of unravelling a tragic story.