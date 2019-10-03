This Precious Pocket Watch Was Salvaged From The Titanic – And It Has A Tearjerking Story

Five days after she set off from Southampton, the Titanic hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic. There was panic aboard the ship as she began to tilt forward into the icy waters. It quickly became obvious that there were not enough lifeboats to accommodate the 2,200-plus passengers and crew. Miriam was lucky. It was women and children first for the lifeboats, and she clambered into one. Her lifeboat was rescued after hours in the water by the liner RMS Carpathia.