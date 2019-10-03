It’s 1912 and Sinai and Miriam Kantor step aboard a brand new ocean liner at the port of Southampton in England. The Russian Jewish couple are bound for America, where Sinai hopes to start a career as a doctor, and Miriam plans to work as a dentist. The ship they board is the height of modern engineering and luxury. Unfortunately, it’s called the Titanic, so an extremely uncertain future lies ahead of them.
This Precious Pocket Watch Was Salvaged From The Titanic – And It Has A Tearjerking Story
Five days after she set off from Southampton, the Titanic hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic. There was panic aboard the ship as she began to tilt forward into the icy waters. It quickly became obvious that there were not enough lifeboats to accommodate the 2,200-plus passengers and crew. Miriam was lucky. It was women and children first for the lifeboats, and she clambered into one. Her lifeboat was rescued after hours in the water by the liner RMS Carpathia.