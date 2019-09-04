It’s July 2019, and various media outlets are reporting a shocking story. The remains of two Dutch submarines – sunk by Japanese mines during the Second World War – have disappeared. And what is especially shocking about this tale is that these two wrecks contained the bodies of 79 submariners who lost their lives when the vessels were lost. In other words, they were war graves.
Two Sunken WWII Subs Mysteriously Disappeared From The Sea Bed – With Their Dead Crew Still On Board
The two submarines, HNLMS O 16 and HNLMS K XVII, had languished at the bottom of the sea for almost eight decades. But now all that was left of the two subs were a few scattered pieces of metal and ghostly silhouettes etched into the sand. But how could these rather large shipwrecks simply have disappeared from the seabed?