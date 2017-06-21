This Soviet Dissident Was Waiting On A London Street When He Felt A Sharp Jab From An Umbrella

It was 7 September, 1978, and Bulgarian national Georgi Markov walked across Waterloo Bridge in London. He stopped to wait at a bus stop to travel to the BBC, where he worked. Then, out of the blue, he felt a sharp pain on the back of his right leg. A man who’d been standing behind him subsequently hurried off. Markov felt a shiver of foreboding pass through his body.
Georgi Markov was born in the Bulgarian capital Sofia in 1929. He studied industrial chemistry at university and went on to work as a teacher and chemical engineer. A bout of tuberculosis when he was 19 led to him spending time in hospital. It was during this period that he developed an interest in becoming a writer, although it was not until 1957 that his first novel was published.
By the late 1960s Markov had achieved some success as an author. As the Cold War reached its height Bulgaria, being part of Eastern Europe, was under communist rule. That meant Markov needed to be accepted as a member the Union of Bulgarian Writers. Indeed, without belonging to that official group, writers couldn’t work in Bulgaria. What’s more, despite his membership, some of his plays were still banned. The Bulgarian regime consequently began to view him with increasing suspicion.
