It is January 27, 1967 and the AS-204 spacecraft, which would become known as Apollo 1, sits ready for testing. It is a bit more than three weeks until launch, and NASA plans to rehearse that moment here at Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, the three pilots on board are suddenly confronted with a test that they did not expect and which leaves them helpless.
When NASA Staff Opened The Hatches Of Apollo 1, They Were Met By A Truly Harrowing Sight
Those three men, Virgil “Gus” Grissom, who is in command, Ed White and Roger B. Chaffee are all highly experienced pilots. Two have already visited space, and soon the plan is for the trio to take off in the first mission in the Apollo program to carry astronauts. The module that they sit in is known as Block I – a different design from Block II, which would later go to the Moon.