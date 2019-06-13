As Apollo 10 Passed The Dark Side Of The Moon, Its Crew Perceived Mysterious Outer-Space-Like Music

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 1969 the Apollo 10 mission headed toward the Moon. But its astronauts’ assignment wasn’t to make a lunar landing; they were merely passing as observers. But then as they traveled on the dark side of the Moon with no connection to mission control, the crew could hear a mysterious “music.”

When the Apollo 10 mission took off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on May 18, 1969, their destination was the Moon. But their quest was not a lunar landing. Instead, NASA had sent the crew to scope out the astronomical body before Apollo 11 took that famous giant leap two months later.

Indeed, the Apollo 10 crew were due to watch, listen, learn and take notes ahead of Apollo 11’s historic Moon landing. But as they orbited the astronomical body, the spacecraft passed behind the Moon’s far side, and they fell out of contact with mission control. Then the crew heard a mysterious noise.

