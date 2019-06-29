Scientists Say There Are Black Holes That Can Be Used As Gateways For Hyperspace Travel

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine a time of technological advancement far beyond anything we know today. You’re on board a spacecraft, traveling through space many thousands of lightyears from Earth. Eventually, you sense a faint rise in temperature. It doesn’t feel particularly remarkable – but it could be a sign that you’re approaching a black hole.

A black hole can be broadly characterized as specific spot in space defined by an extremely high level of density. Past a certain limit, nothing – not even light – is capable of ever breaking away from a black hole’s gravitational pull. This limit is what’s known as the event horizon.

Meanwhile, what exactly happens when an object travels past the event horizon is unclear. But it’s believed that it will be elongated into a long, thin strand, known as spaghettification. However, another theory has suggested another possibility entirely – but it hinges on the specific type of black hole being considered.

