Since records began, no hurricane in the Atlantic had ever moved as far east as Storm Ophelia. Indeed, it battered the coasts of England and Ireland in October 2017. And in the wake of the terrible weather it brought, something amazing was spotted on the shores of the south-eastern tip of the Emerald Isle. Something, in fact, that may turn out to be as much as a millennium old.
The 2017 storm season in the Atlantic was an incredibly busy one. Ophelia was in fact the sixth significant hurricane to come off the ocean since the start of the year. It began around October 6, caused by the remnants of a cold front. And over the next two weeks it caused havoc almost everywhere that it made landfall.
Ophelia subsequently hit the Republic of Ireland on October 16. In the days prior to its arrival, the Irish government had upgraded its warning level to red, which indicated that the danger facing the country was severe. And it was right to do so. Even though Ophelia was declassified from a hurricane to a storm before landfall, it still brought with it the most powerful gales that Ireland had ever seen.
-
These Celebs Told Their Kids Their Halloween Candy Had Gone – And The Reactions Were Very Revealing
-
When This 2-Year-Old With Autism Went Missing, The Searchers Found Prints That Meant He Wasn't Alone
-
When Storm Ophelia Struck Ireland, It Unearthed Some Creepy 1,000-Year-Old Remains
-
48 Years After The Infamous Murders, The Youngest Member Of The Manson Family Has Broken Her Silence
-
20 Things You Should Never Search For In Google
-
This Woman Kept The Same Hair Style For 37 Years. Then A Makeover Left Her Looking Decades Younger
-
After CCTV Captured Footage Of This Man At A Roadside, Police Knew They Had To Make An Arrest
-
A Little Girl Lost Her Entire Family Due To A Simple Mistake With An Everyday Food.
-
After These Dogs Were Stuffed Into Bags On A Bike, They Could So Easily Have Met A Horrific End
-
After A Rescuer Got A Call About A Barking Dog, He Found An Animal With Its Life In The Balance
-
This Man Thought His Pets Had Died In Hurricane Harvey. Then He Wept When He Saw Them In The Ruins
-
This Dog Was Starving To Death And Wouldn’t Let Anyone Close. Then One Man Tried To Gain Her Trust