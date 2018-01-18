The Story Of Why Princess Margaret Abandoned True Love Because Of The Rules Of The British Monarchy

ADVERTISEMENT

As the car navigates the streets of London, crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the woman within. Dressed conservatively in a jacket and pearls, Princess Margaret’s calm demeanor exposes little of the heartbreak that’s about to ensue. Soon, she will announce the end of a love affair – the first of many shattered dreams for the younger sister of the Queen.

Margaret Rose was born on August 21, 1930, at Glamis Castle, the seat of the Lyon family in Angus, Scotland. Her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, was married to George, the second son of King George V. But even though their father was royalty, Margaret and her elder sister, Elizabeth, never imagined that he would ascend to the throne.

Then, when Margaret was five years old, King George V passed away. And even though George’s brother, Edward, initially became king, he soon abdicated in order to marry Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee. So, unexpectedly, George took his place as King George VI, and Margaret became a princess.

