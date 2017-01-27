Traditionally, bumping into your doppelgänger is seen as a sign of bad luck. Indeed, like walking under a ladder or stepping on pavement cracks, it’s something that the superstitious sort are keen to avoid. And, usually, they wouldn’t have much trouble doing so. After all, what are the chances that you’re going to come across your exact double? Well, apparently – if these baffling encounters are anything to go by – weirdly high.
Last year, for example, Neil Douglas boarded a flight from London to Galway, Ireland. When he got to his seat, however, he found that he was already sitting in it. Or at least, someone who looked exactly like him: 35-year-old Robert Stirling. The pair were even staying at the same hotel in Galway. It doesn’t get much freakier than this.
Generally, unless you’re starring in a time-traveling science fiction movie, you don’t expect to run into yourself at a party. However, that’s exactly what this woman did. And, for that matter, so did her exact double. Presumably what followed was a series of hilarious pranks in which they swapped clothes to fool their friends. Alas, we’ll never know for sure.
