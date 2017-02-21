This Student-Turned-Sniper Killed 100 ISIS Extremists. Now She Has A $1M Bounty On Her Head

ADVERTISEMENT

In the daily battle against ISIS, the day starts at 5 a.m. Out on the frontline, Joanna Palani grabs her sniper rifle and AK gun and reports to her position. She also carries her army pack and a pair of grenades – in case it should it come to the worst. But Palani’s life isn’t just a story of war.

Indeed, though she sometimes had to endure up to nine days on end in her position, hidden under a blanket and a headscarf, Palani’s situation wasn’t always this way. Yes, she didn’t always have to take a bag with her for hygiene purposes, unsure of the next time she’d get to use a shower. What’s truly amazing, then, is that she’s paying the price for doing what she believed was right.

Now, while Palani doesn’t like to talk about the number of ISIS extremists that she’s killed, propaganda released by her unit suggests that it could be up to 100. She was a deadly sniper, but she was also a liberator, too. And it seems that she was very good at it. But now, she’s facing problems from all sides.

