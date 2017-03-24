These Stunning Photos Of The Crow Tribe Were Taken A Century Ago – And What They Reveal Is Haunting

ADVERTISEMENT

Clad in traditional clothing, men and women stare boldly into the camera. Many of their faces are old and weathered, yet they show a strength that defies their years. As the photographer snaps away, he captures a way of life that is changing fast. More than a century later, these photographs will offer a glimpse into an all-but-forgotten world.

Many years ago, before European colonists arrived in the Americas, a tribe lived in what is now known as Ohio, close to the shores of Lake Eerie. The Hidatsa, a nearby group of Native Americans, christened them Apsáalooke, or “children of the large-beaked bird.” Later, when the French arrived, they mistranslated this name as the “people of the crows.” The name stuck, and today we refer to this tribe as the Crow.

Although their ancestral home was mainly in northern Ohio, the Crow people were eventually driven northwest by rival tribes. The Cree and Ojibwe had formed an alliance and had both grown powerful thanks to their role in the North American fur trade. Armed with guns, they pushed the Crow from their native lands.

