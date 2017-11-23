25 Years After This Teen Disappeared, Tweets Have Appeared To Suggest She’s Speaking To The Public

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a September afternoon in Washington, and teenager Misty Copsey has caught the Twitter bug. Like any girl her age, she shares photographs of her life, showing off childhood haunts and snaps of her best friend. But Misty isn’t a normal social media-savvy teen – in fact, she’s been missing for 25 years.

Misty was born on March 10, 1978, to parents Diana Smith and Buck Copsey. Shortly after their daughter arrived, Diana and Buck separated, and Misty spent most of her childhood in her mother’s care. Together, the pair lived in a trailer park in Puyallup, a city some 35 miles south of Seattle, Washington.

Although she didn’t have the wealthiest of upbringings, Misty was by all accounts a popular and happy child. Blessed with a charming personality, she made many friends, and excelled at both studies and sports in school. She also grew particularly close to a girl called Trina Bevard, whom she nicknamed Bean.

