This Teen Was Trying To Apply For College When He Made The Most Alarming Discovery About His Past

It’s an August day in Alabama and Bobby Hernandez is meant to be taking his five-year-old son Julian to school. Instead, he empties his bank account and whisks the boy away, leaving Julian’s heartbroken mother behind. For the next 13 years, she can only wonder about the fate of her son – until a chance discovery finally reveals the truth.

In the fall of 2015, Julian Hernandez was living in Cleveland, Ohio, with his father, Bobby. The pair shared their home with Marcelena Biglang-awa, Bobby’s fiancé, as well as her three offspring and Bobby’s three-year-old daughter from another relationship.

For Julian, life in Cleveland was good. Bobby encouraged his son to do well at school and Julian stepped up to the challenge. He was an honor student, excelling in his classes. On top of this, Julian was also committed to his martial arts hobby.

