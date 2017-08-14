This Teen Wrote A Chilling Message On Facebook Minutes After Doing The Unthinkable To Her Newborn

The baby girl did not even have a name. She was born prematurely at her mother’s home in Omaha, Nebraska in the early hours of September 30, 2016. Shortly after the birth, the baby lay dying on the ground outside her mother’s apartment block, bleeding from her tiny brain, abdomen and spine, with her grandmother frantically trying to save her life.
But the baby girl – born ahead of time, measuring 14 inches and weighing just two pounds – could not be saved. Her distraught grandmother was still desperately trying to revive her fragile body when police officers and paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 4:00 a.m. The baby was immediately taken to the nearby Creighton University Medical Center but she was pronounced dead on arrival.
It turned out that responsibility for the newborn’s death lay with her own mother, 16-year-old Antonia Lopez. In the course of their investigations, police unearthed a slew of disturbing social media messages that the teenager had posted before, during and after she went into labor that night. Lopez was transferred to Omaha’s Douglas Youth Center, a secure juvenile detention facility, and charged – as an adult – with felony child abuse resulting in death.
