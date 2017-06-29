31 Years After This Student Went Missing, Police Were Shocked Following A Call To A Crime Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a September day in the German city of Düsseldorf, and police are arriving at the scene of a break-in. They begin quizzing the woman who lives there, and everything seems normal at first. However, when they ask to see some identification, things take a turn for the bizarre. Is the truth behind a 31-year-old mystery about to be revealed?

Back in July 1984 24-year-old Petra Pazsitka was studying computer science at university in Braunschweig, a city in the Lower Saxony region of Germany. With the holidays approaching, she planned to spend her time completing her thesis at her parents’ house in Wolfsburg, some 23 miles away.

On July 26 Petra was preparing for her visit home. She had asked a neighbor to take care of her plants while she was gone, giving no indication that anything was wrong. She then attended an appointment at her dentist, after which she apparently planned to catch a bus to Wolfsburg.

