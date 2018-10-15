This African Island Was A Pirates’ Paradise, And Now It’s Home To A Uniquely Creepy Cemetery

By Emma Matthews
October 15, 2018
Image: sandy marie / via Unusual Traveler
Image: sandy marie / via Unusual Traveler

Just off the coast of Madagascar lies a small island with a checkered past. Once known as Île Sainte-Marie, these days it goes by the name of Nosy Boraha and is more famous as a holiday destination. Nestled in the Indian Ocean, it’s a lush and tropical stop-off if you’re vacationing in the area.

Image: Jean Leon Gerome Ferris
Image: Jean Leon Gerome Ferris

But a few centuries ago, Sainte-Marie was better known for very different reasons. Back in the late 1600s, the island was rife with a very particular sort of professional. The kind that make their money through plunder and sport a natty line in gold earrings and headscarves. Yup, you guessed it: pirates.

Image: via Animation Screencaps
Image: via Animation Screencaps

Ah, the “Golden Age of Piracy.” A time when roguishly handsome rough diamonds drank, looted and womanized their way around the Caribbean. Indeed, it’s an era that we landlubbers think of with Disney-themed glee. But that’s only half the story. Although the area’s ports were indeed utilized by buccaneers, it wasn’t the only part of the world to suffer.

