The 300,000-Year-Old Bones Found In This Mine Shake The Foundations Of Human History To The Core

On a remote hillside on the edge of the Sahara Desert, a team of archaeologists is exploring the depths of an abandoned mine. For more than 50 years, discoveries at the site have challenged our understanding of when humans first walked the Earth. Now, researchers have made a discovery that will turn what we think we know about human evolution upside down.

For years, the exact details of how humans ended up populating the planet have been the cause of much debate. However, over the past two decades, it has seemed that scientists are finally coming closer to a consensus. Using both fossil records and genetic data, they have reached some intriguing conclusions.

According to their research, humans first emerged in eastern Africa some 200,000 years ago. From this region, often dubbed the Garden of Eden, they were thought to have spread out and populated the world. However, recent excavations in Morocco have cast doubt on that theory – and turned the science of evolution on its head.

