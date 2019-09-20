It’s August 2019 and the two-strong crew of the Limiting Factor mini-sub are descending into the depths of the Atlantic. Diving around 370 miles from the Newfoundland coastline, the sub has reached the seabed some 12,500 feet below the water. And the two men aboard her see a stunning sight that no one has witnessed first-hand for 14 years – the rusting wreck of RMS Titanic.
Divers Explored The Titanic For The First Time In 14 Years – And They Made A Haunting Discovery
The Titanic embarked on her maiden voyage from Southampton on England’s south coast on April 10, 1912. Her first port of call was Cherbourg on the northern coast of France, a short hop across the English Channel. From there she sailed on to what was then Queenstown, now Cobh, in County Cork on Ireland’s south coast.