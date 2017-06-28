When Two Guys Broke Inside This Abandoned Mansion, What They Filmed Was Full Of Haunting History

ADVERTISEMENT

their way inside a huge, abandoned mansion, they caught a glimpse of an architectural oddity that has puzzled Houston residents for years.

In a forgotten, overgrown plot near Houston, Texas, two explorers tiptoe around an empty building. With its endless hallways, graffiti-covered walls and cavernous rooms, it certainly poses an enduring mystery – what exactly was the purpose of this strange structure, and why did the owners abandon it to its fate?

On July 7, 2016, a YouTube user, “Houston explorer,” uploaded a new video to his page. As a matter of fact, it was the first content that he had ever contributed to the site. In the footage, two men could be seen exploring an eerie, giant mansion in the middle of extensive grounds.

Intriguingly, little is known about the two explorers. The owner of the YouTube account describes himself as “just a local Houston urban explorer,” and the subsequent nine videos on the page are dedicated to footage of abandoned hotels, factories and even theme parks across Texas.

