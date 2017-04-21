After This 200-Year-Old Mummy Of A Buddhist Monk Was Found, Academics Claimed He Was Still Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

One January evening in Mongolia, police descend on a house in the capital of Ulaanbaatar. Hidden inside, they find an ancient relic, stolen from a cave high up in the mountains. In fact, a thief is preparing to smuggle the mysterious object across the border. But when authorities take a closer look they discover a miracle that will amaze the world.

At around 6:30 p.m. on January 27, 2015, police were called to a property in Songinokhairkhan, one of the nine districts that make up the sprawling city of Ulaanbaatar. Apparently, the 45-year-old man who lived there was at the heart of a sinister plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the man – known only as Enhtor – had traveled to a cave on Sodnomdarzhaa Mountain, located some 30 miles from Tsakhir in central Mongolia. And while there, he had made a fascinating discovery. In fact, he’d found the mummified remains of a Buddhist monk, thought to be 200 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT